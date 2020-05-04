WWE News: Becky Lynch REVEALS The Rock, John Cena have been giving her acting advice; Taps a role in MCU film?

Becky Lynch, who is currently one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE, is rumoured to be starring in an MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film. In a recent interview, the RAW Women's Champion got candid about how The Rock and John Cena have been giving her acting advice.

Becky Lynch has time and again proved why she is one of the biggest faces in WWE currently! As the RAW Women's Champion, The Man's popularity has increased to another high and refuses to stop for anyone. Even at the recently held Wrestlemania 36, Becky beat Shayna Baszler and retained her championship. The wrestler recently made headlines for having a guest appearance in Billions Season 5 premiere episode. For those who are hoping for Becky to tap into Hollywood like The Rock and John Cena, we may have some good news for you!

According to Kris Tapley's Twitter page, who is the host of Netflix's The Call Sheet podcast, Lynch will be starring in an MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film. "Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...)," Kris slyly tweeted without revealing any details about which movie, in particular, he was talking about. Given how Marvel Studios have a huge lineup for their upcoming phases, post Avengers: Endgame, there really is no telling about which MCU movie we could be seeing the 33-year-old wrestler star in!

Check out Kris Tapley's tweets on Becky Lynch joining the MCU below:

Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...) https://t.co/Ses4qx2sNK — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 2, 2020

Muting! — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 2, 2020

It seems as though Becky is definitely taking her acting career seriously as she revealed to TMZ Sports in a new interview that she has been taking acting advice from The Rock and John Cena.

"The Rock has actually he's been very helpful in guiding me," Becky shared earnestly with TMZ Sports and added, "Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now."

Which upcoming MCU film would you like to see Becky Lynch star in? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WWE: Here's what Becky Lynch has to say about her wedding with Seth Rollins getting postponed due to COVID 19

Becky made her Hollywood debut opposite The Miz in The Marine 6: Close Quarters and was a stunt double on Vikings. Moreover, we will be seeing Lynch in Rumble, a wrestling animated movie.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×