  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WWE News: Becky Lynch REVEALS she is pregnant; Relinquishes RAW Women's Championship to Asuka

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night RAW to reveal the big news that she was pregnant and was going away to start a family with fiance, Seth Rollins. However, it was not before she handed her RAW Women's Championship to Money in the Bank briefcase winner, Asuka.
8760 reads Mumbai
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be welcoming their first child in 2020.Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be welcoming their first child in 2020.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

To say that this week's Monday Night RAW started off on a powerful note would be a big understatement. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch started off the show by making her entrance and cutting a short promo explaining to fans how she owes it to them to reveal the reason why she is going to be away from WWE for a while, maybe longer. What was surprising was that The Man was seen carrying the Money in the Bank suitcase, which was won by Asuka during yesterday's PPV.

An irate Asuka was seen storming to the ring demanding why Becky had her briefcase. In return, Lynch surprised Asuka by revealing that the briefcase win meant that she was now the new RAW Women's Champion as The Man was relinquishing the title after a record-breaking 399 days as champion. An ecstatic Asuka couldn't believe her eyes as she began to celebrate. However, stealing the thunder in a deserved manner, Becky had her mic drop moment as she revealed, "You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother." That's right! Seth Rollins and Becky, who are engaged, will be welcoming their first child in 2020. Becky and Asuka proceeded to celebrate both their moments with an endearing hug.

Check out some highlights from Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement on WWE RAW below:

We couldn't be happier for The Man!

ALSO READ: WWE: Here's what Becky Lynch has to say about her wedding with Seth Rollins getting postponed due to COVID 19

Moreover, taking to her own Twitter page, Becky shared her thoughts on saying goodbye to WWE for now:

"I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much," Lynch tweeted.

Credits :WWE,Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement