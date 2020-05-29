WWE News: Becky Lynch sends birthday wishes for fiancé Seth Rollins; Shares first ultrasound of their baby

WWE star Becky Lynch posted sweet birthday wishes for fiancé Seth Rollins and shared the first ultrasound of their baby. Check it out.

WWE star Becky Lynch just posted the sweetest birthday message for her fiancé Seth Rollins and marked his special day by sharing the first ultrasound of their baby. In a heartfelt Instagram post for her ‘favorite person in the world,’ the wrestler shared a series of pictures featuring Seth and added the ultrasound photo in the end, labelled ‘baby.’ Becky announced earlier this month that she would be taking a break from the wrestling scene as the two are expecting a child together.

“This person right here is my favourite person in the world. I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world. I love you and can’t wait to start this next crazy chapter with you. Happy Birthday,” Becky wrote about Seth, who turned 34 on May 28. Becky and Seth, reportedly, started dating in early 2019 and got engaged in August.

Check out the post here:

Earlier this week, the pregnant professional wrestler confirmed that she will return to the wrestling ring after giving birth. Lynch mentioned that just like many other WWE stars who have managed to strike a balance between their role as a mother and their wrestling career, including Asuka, Lacey Evans and Mickie James, she will return to the ring for more action. While she admitted that unlike men, it takes longer for women to get their professional lives back on track after embracing motherhood, she asserted that she is not ready to say goodbye to her career. ALSO READ: WWE News: Pregnant Becky Lynch confirms she will return to the wrestling scene after giving birth

Credits :Instagram

