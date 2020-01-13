WWE News: Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins praise John Cena for helping them out in their career; call him a legend

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins attended the LA premiere of Dolittle and mingled with John Cena, who is one of the voice actors in the Robert Downey Jr. led film. Read below to know what Becky and Seth had to say about Cena and how he helped out in their careers.

John Cena is currently enjoying his fast-paced success in Hollywood with hits like Trainwreck (2015) and Bumblebee (2018) to his credits. Thanks to his impressive physique and killer comedy chops, John now has an array of impressive projects lined up, which includes Fast & Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad, just to name a few! The 42-year-old actor's recent release is going to be Dolittle, in which Cena will be seen voicing the role of Yoshi, who is a polar bear.

The LA premiere of Doolittle took place recently and saw John in attendance, along with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. While John packed on the PDA with Shay, another WWE couple attended the premiere to support the wrestler during his movie's screening. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were all smiles as they were welcomed to the red carpet by Cena, who even got the couple along with him during his interview with Fandango. Given that John plays a polar bear in the film, the couple was asked if John, who proclaims to be a softie at heart, was a teddy bear in real-life.

"Yes, absolutely. This guy has helped me so much in my career, while I was trying to figure everything out. Always has time for everybody. Legend, just a legend!," Becky proudly shared.

When asked if Cena was more of a teddy bear or a bear, Seth revealed, "He's got some bear in him, trust me. I've been in the ring with him. I get that side of him as well. But, like Becky said, he's helped me out immensely on the outside of the ring as well as inside. He's got both sides to him."

Now, this a WWE trio that we can totally get behind!

Meanwhile, Dolittle is slated to release in India on January 17, 2020.

