WWE News: Becky Lynch VS Asuka women's championship match announced for next week's Raw

Becky Lynch will face Asuka in women's championship match in next week's WWE Raw. Read on to know more about the upcoming match.

Asuka is all set to lock horns with Becky Lynch in WWE’s upcoming Raw Women's Championship. Earlier this week, after defeating Natalya, Asuka challenged Becky Lynch to face her in the ring for a rematch. Lynch made her way down to the ring and confidently accepted her challenge. While the officials did not mention when the match would take place at the time, WWE has now announced that the match will take place on February 10 at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California.

“NEXT WEEK: @BeckyLynchWWE defends the #RAW #WomensChampionship against @WWEAsuka on #RAW!” WWE’s official Twitter handle confirmed. Accepting Asuka’s challenge, Lynch said defeating Asuka at the Royal Rumble gave her superpowers and she would love to do that again if given a chance. Lynch further mentioned that the only thing better than defeating Asuka would be doing it again. Lynch retained her Raw Women's title against Asuka when they faced off at the Royal Rumble and now Asuka wants to return the favour by defeating Lynch, Comicbook reported.

Meanwhile, Goldberg is returning to WWE television on SmackDown scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Goldberg will be wrestling at WWE Super ShowDown. However, he did not announce who he will be going up against. It is important to note that the last time Goldberg entered the ring in Saudi Arabia, he lost to The Undertaker. Making the event extra special, John Cena will make an appearance of the show. He announced the news during a recent interview while promoting his upcoming film Fast & furious 9.

Credits :ComicBookYouTubeTwitter

