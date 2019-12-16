WWE News: Becky Lynch's rumoured opponent at Wrestlemania 36 revealed? FIND OUT

Becky Lynch could very well be entering Wrestlemania 36 as the RAW Women's Championship, which she won at Wrestlemania 35. Read below to know who the probable prospects are to challenge Becky for her title at the biggest stage of WWE.

TLC 2019's main event saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch team up with her frenemy Charlotte Flair against the Women's Tag-Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). Towards the end of the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, it was Asuka who bested Becky and climbed up the ladder to retrieve the Tag-Team belts. This could possibly be a precursor to set up a Becky Lynch vs. Asuka bout for next month's Royal Rumble. But, what about Wrestlemania 36?

It was at Wrestlemania 35, when Becky, Charlotte and Ronda Rousey made history as the first women wrestlers to main event a Wrestlemania. Lynch proved she was The Man and won the titles from her competitors. It won't be wrong to say that Becky could very well be the champ heading into Wrestlemania 36 and according to Wrestling News, there are two primary candidates to challenge Becky for her RAW Women's Championship. WWE is looking at either Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler to be Lynch's opponent.

While Ronda has been away from the WWE scene since her Wrestlemania 35 match, her contract with the wrestling company is untill 2021. Hence, WWE may keep Rousey as the surprise package to go against Becky. On the other hand, if Ronda is not available, the next bet is Shayna, who actually defeated Becky and Bayley in the Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series 2019. If it were the case, Baszler may drop her NXT Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley.

ALSO READ: WWE wrestler Becky Lynch: When you put me and Seth Rollins in a fight you're going to get pure passion

Who would you want to see Becky Lynch fight at Wrestlemania 36 - Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Read More