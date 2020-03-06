WWE News: Big Show REVEALS he owes his success to Brock Lesnar; Here's Why

During his latest interview, Big Show revealed he owes his success to WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Here’s what he had to say.

Big Show is, beyond doubt, one of the world’s most popular wrestlers ever. And according to him, he wouldn’t be half as successful if WWE champion Brock Lesnar did not take a chance of working with him during the early stage of his career. During his latest interview for After The Bell podcast, Paul Donald Wight II aka Big Show opened up about Lesnar’s role in his career. He revealed that WWE star Lesnar requested to work with him when Show was still struggling to make a mark in the wrestling world.

Back in 2002, after he was sent to the OVW developmental system to work on his in-ring ability, Show was just used as mid-card talent and was not included in the main events for a very long time. However, it changes when Lesnar locked horns with him in an impromptu match at a WWE live event and set the ring on fire with their powerful blows. Show mentioned that following their fight, Paul Heyman got a lot of requests to organise more fights between Show and Lesnar.

Check out a clip of Big Show and Brock Lesnar's WWE fight:

After their first match, WWE focused on Lesnar vs. Big Show for some power-packed matches and the audience got what they wanted. The two legendary wrestlers featured in many memorable fights, all equality stunning. This included their iconic SmackDown fight. He mentioned that Lesnar had told WWE that he was sleeping on Show and weren’t acknowledging how talented he was. He said during his struggling days, he was really waiting for WWE to acknowledge his potential y giving him a real chance and Lesnar made that possible.

