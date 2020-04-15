WWE News: The Big Show supports WWE’s decision to hold events amid COVID 19 crisis: We give our fans an escape

The Big Show defended WWE’s decision to hold events amid COVID 19 crisis and stated that the company is providing the fans with an escape.

The Big Show feels it is WWE’s responsibility to entertain its audience “during times of hardship.” Especially now, when they need an escape from the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Ever since it was announced that WWE will continue to host events amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it was clarified that they are taking all the necessary precautions to keep their wrestlers and crew safe. During an interview with Fox News, The Big Show mentioned that WWE made the right decision.

“We say we’re putting smiles on people’s faces - yeah, that’s become like a slogan, but that’s in our job, our mandate, for the 20-plus years that I’ve been at WWE. You always want to make sure that the crowd has the best show possible,” he told Fox. He said it is the company’s priority to entertain the fans. Referring to The Undertaker’s Boneyard match and Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse match from WrestleMania 36, the 48-year-old stated that the fights were very entertaining. Just last month, Triple H too defended the company’s decision to hold the events by stating that people need entertainment. He stated that people need entertainment, especially during the ongoing lockdown. Triple H mentioned that people need something to tune into and escape their stress and that WWE feels the platform must make their fans feel happy even if it is just for a few hours. He further said, now more than ever, people need to smile and forget about what is happening in the world. ALSO READ: Money Heist: Professor flaunting his bare chest while dancing with Tokyo is a feast for the eyes

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×