WWE News: Booker T suggests Impact Wrestling should sign released WWE stars and ‘get back in the game’

WWE Hall of Fame with Booker T recently suggests that Impact Wrestling should pull the trigger and sign released WWE stars to get back in the game.

As a part of budget cuts amid Coronavirus crisis, WWE took a shocking decision earlier this year and made headlines as the company went on a firing spree. WWE released about 20 employees at one go as a measure to help compensate for the financial losses due to the pandemic. Reportedly, the move will help WWE save USD 4 million monthly. After leaving the company behind, majority of these WWE stars turned into free agents. Booker T recently revealed that with all these free agents waiting to enter the ring, Impact Wrestling could “get back in the game.”

He even listed out a few names that could help revive Impact Wrestling, Ring Side News reported. “IMPACT Wrestling is perhaps maybe back in the wrestling game real soon. The video, Slammiversary getting ready to kick off, Eric Young was part of it, Mike and Maria Bennett, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick was in it, EC3 was in that thing also, Curt Hawkins was in there as well,” he wrote. He stated that, with all the free agents waiting for their turn, Impact Wrestling might be back in business.

“Like I said, there’s a lot of other guys out there that’s independent right now, contractors that’s free agents that’s looking to get picked up. I’m wondering is this now a time for IMPACT Wrestling to explode again and get back in the game?” he said. He noted that it is the best opportunity for Impact wrestling to pull the trigger and sign the released wrestlers.

