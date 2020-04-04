WWE News: Braun Strowman will replace Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg

WWE confirmed that Braun Strowman will replace Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg. Read on to know more.

Ever since Roman Reigns confirmed that he has decided to opt-out of the WrestleMania 36 Universal Championship match against Goldberg, fans were trying to figure out who will replace the WWE superstar in the eagerly anticipated match. While there were speculations that WWE has picked Braun Strowman for the job, the company tried the keep the news under tight wraps. However, the platform finally made the announcement during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

“BREAKING: @Goldberg defends the #UniversalTitle against @BraunStrowman THIS WEEKEND at #WrestleMania!” WWE announced the news on Twitter. While the fans were excited to see Roman and Goldberg in action, the 34-year-old wrestler had to pull out of the show because of health concerned amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Since he is immunocompromised because of his battle with leukemia, Roman did not want to risk his health and decided to skip the show. In 2018, Roman had to take a leave of absence after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Last week, in a video posted on his Instagram handle, the wrestler defended his decision of pulling out of the show and slammed the fans who criticised him. “You don't know the whole story. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family,” he said in the video. He also apologised to his fan and stated that he had to prioritise his health. “For all my fans, you know I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. But I had to make a choice for me and my family,” he said. ALSO READ: WWE News: Roman Reigns sends a video message to a hospitalised young fan who had WrestleMania 36 tickets

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :TwitterYouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More