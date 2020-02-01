WWE News: Braun Strowman wins intercontinental title on SmackDown

Braun Strowman won his first WWE Intercontinental title on SmackDown after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in an action-packed match. Read on to know more.

Proving that he is in it for the long run, Braun Strowman has won his first singles championship in WWE. During the latest edition of WWE, SmackDown Strowman locked horn with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. However, they were not the only ones in the ring, just like always, Sami Zayn and Cesaro were there to support Nakamura but Strowman did not anything put him down. While Zayn tried to get involved in the fight, his involvement ended up doing some serious damage for Nakamura.

As Zayn tried to get into the fight, he exposed Nakamura to a turnbuckle, which was meant to harm Strowman, and he ended up taking it to his head. He further followed that up with a running powerslam pinned Nakamura to the ground. And that’s how WWE got its new IC champion. The match of trilling and action-packed. While Zayn and Cesaro did make it a nail-biter for the fans who were rooting for Strowman, the wrestler did not disappoint and won the match despite the challenges.

With the new title, Strowman added yet another feather to his head. The 3-year-old wrestler is a two-time WWE RAW tag team champion. He has also won the Greatest Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, and Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, this is the first time the wrestler has held WWE singles gold. Strowman was treated with a huge round of applause from the audience as he held the prestigious belt in his hand. He got ample opportunity to celebrate his big title win on television.

