WWE News: Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman welcome their second child; Share baby’s photo and name

WWE star Bray Wyatt has welcomed his second child with Jojo Offerman. The wrestler announced the news by sharing his baby’s photo on social media.

After embracing parenthood for the first time last year, Windham Lawrence Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman have now welcomed their second child. The WWE star took to social media to announce the great news and introduced their baby to the world. Posting a picture of his child on Instagram, Bray wrote, “Hyrie Von Rotunda,” revealing the baby’s name. The couple successfully kept the pregnancy news under tight wraps and no one knew that they were expecting another child.

The birth of their second child comes almost a year after the wrestler and the WWE’s ring announcer welcomed their first child Knash. Considering the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, the baby news might mean that the wrestler will stay away from the wrestling scene for a while to protect and focus on his newborn child. Bray, reportedly, also took a break from his career after the birth of his daughter. Two months after the birth of his baby girl, the wrestler made his WWE comeback.

Hyrie Von Rotunda pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020

The wrestler was last seen in action at WWE’s Money In The Bank event, where he lost the WWE Universal Title to Braun Strowman. Earlier this year, Bray dropped a remarkable performance at the WrestleMania 36 event and brutally defeated John Cena in an entertaining Firefly Funhouse Match. While WWE is continuing to organise wrestling event amid the ongoing Lockdown, they have not yet announced any new fights featuring Bray.

Meanwhile, WWE star Becky Lynch recently posted the first ultrasound of her and Seth Rollins baby. She shared a photo alongside a sweet birthday message for her fiancé. She celebrated Seth’s special day by sharing a series of pictures featuring him and added the ultrasound photo in the end, labelled ‘baby.’

