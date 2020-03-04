WWE News: Bray Wyatt has a heartbreaking reaction to Matt Hardy’s WWE exit; Check It Out

Bray Wyatt had an emotional reaction to Matt Hardy’s WWE exit announcement. Here’s what he had to say.

Matt Hardy confirmed his WWE departure earlier last week after his contract with the company expired. The wrestler announced that he is leaving the platform to become a free agent. The news was met with a mixed reaction as some of his fans thought it was a great idea for the wrestler to take a break from WWE and explore more avenues, while others were sad to see him leave. This included WWE superstar Bray Wyatt. The Fiend had the purest reaction to Matt’s exit and it will melt your heart.

Bray, who happens to be Matt’s former enemy took to social media to express his sorrow over the announcement and tweeted, “Don’t go Matt” with a crying face emoji. Matt too reciprocated the love by assuring him that he will always be close to him. “I will always be near, my beloved compeer,” he wrote alongside a gif of the two hugging in the ring. Matt confirmed his departure with a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

Check out the tweets here:

Don’t go Matt — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 3, 2020

I will always be near, my beloved compeer. https://t.co/VJxHQGmNeW pic.twitter.com/vgtEEDbWO1 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 3, 2020

In his video, the wrestler confirmed that he has decided to say goodbye to the platform by not resigning a new deal with WWE and also mentioned that his decision does not mean he will never return to the wrestling company again. He promised his fans that he would return to WWE at some point, but for now, he is going on a break to explore more options.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was announced that his very first post-WWE exit appearance will take place at The Big Event 18. The event, which is scheduled to take place on March 7, 2020, will be a wrestling convention which will also feature other wrestling legends like The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Charly Caruso, Lita, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, and Braun Strowman, Sportskeeda reported.

