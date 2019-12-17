WWE News: Bray Wyatt has THIS to say about Daniel Bryan's attack on him during TLC 2019

Bray Wyatt took to his Twitter page to break his silence on the surprise attack on him post his TLC 2019 match against The Miz for the Universal Championship, at the hands of a returning Daniel Bryan. Read below to know what Bray had to tweet on the same.

At TLC 2019, we saw Bray Wyatt leave his alter-ego The Fiend behind for a while and defend his Universal Championship against The Miz. A fired-up Miz was extremely angry as Bray dragged his daughter Monroe Mizanin into their ongoing feud. While Miz dominated most of the feud, The Fiend was on Wyatt's mind the entire time. It was after two Sister Abigails that Miz ultimately succumbed to his fate and Bray retained his championship. After The Fiend completely took over Bray, a huge mallet was bought to the equation well after the match was over.

Much to Bray as well as the WWE Universe's surprise, Daniel Bryan returned and he had nothing but vengeance on his mind! With a buzz cut and an almost clean-shaven look, Daniel rained on Wyatt's parade with a string of running knees as the crowd was red hot for the 'Yes' man! Before Daniel could use the mallet on the champ, Bray disappeared thanks to dimmed lights. Wyatt took to his Twitter page to react to the vicious attack by Bryan with a warning.

Bray tweeted, "Dear Daniel Bryan, Nobody likes a bully. I was SOOOO excited to see you! PS: The Miz is tough. PPS: HE’s coming for you all."

This is a feud that will definitely get people super excited! We know we are for sure! A face Daniel Bryan vs. a heel Bray Wyatt will be a fun watch for all.

Earlier, Seth Rollins had gone off on Bray Wyatt, specifically The Fiend and the WWE Universe cheering for the monster while turning on The Beastslayer. "I just feel like I'm out here every single week busting my back, breaking my back, putting this whole company on my back sometimes, and I don't get the respect that I deserve cause there's this new flavor of ice cream. And the dude's scary, I get that too," Seth had shared during a backstage promo on WWE RAW.

