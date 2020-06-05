WWE News: Brock Lesnar is all set to return to the wrestling ring for WWE Summerslam 2020?

Will wrestling star Brock Lesnar return to the wrestling ring for WWE Summerslam 2020? Read on to find out.

Former Universal champion Brock Lesnar has been away from the wrestling scene for quite some time now. The last time we saw Brock in the wrestling ring, he was brutally defeated by Drew McIntyre at the WrestleMania 36. Since then, Brock has stayed away from the spotlight and the fans are worried he might decide to leave WWE for good. However, according to the latest report, he might get back in action soon and treat his fans with another power-packed fight.

The 42-year-old wrestler might return to the wrestling scene in August for WWE’s eagerly awaited SummerSlam event, Wrestling Observer reported. According to SportsKeeda, the company’s officials are currently hopeful that things will settle down by August, and if that happens, WWE could see the fans returning to the arena to watch live matches. It was also reported that the company was planning on postponing the pay-per-view event to September. However, it depends on the situation of the health crisis.

In April, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reflected on the possibility of not seeing the WWE star in the wrestling ring again, considering no one heard anything about him after his WrestleMania 36 loss. Dave suggested that it is possible that Brock is just practicing social distancing and is not interested in performing in empty venues without the live audience. Brock is currently one of the most popular performing wrestlers in WWE and fans go crazy watching him in action in the wrestling ring. However, in the latest report, it was stated that the wrestler might return even if the Summerslam event is crowd-free.

