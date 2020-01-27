WWE News: Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle get into a heated argument at Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle got into a heated argument at Royal Rumble backstage. Check out what happened.

Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle got into a backstage verbal altercation before Royal Rumble and it almost turned violent. According to The Sun, Lesnar approached Riddle after passing in the corridors and the two then got into a heated argument. Reportedly Lesnar wanted to know if Riddle had any problems with him. As the argument went overboard, the two were separated before the situation could go out of hand. While the fight did not turn physical backstage, the aggression from the argument will surely play a part when the two face each other in the wrestling ring.

The tension might have had something to do with the fact that ever since Riddle joined WWE, he has been vocal about retire Lesnar. Riddle even had a public row with WWE legend Goldberg last year. The two locked horns at SummerSlam after the NXT wrestler criticised his rival on social media, which did not go down well with him. While the altercation between the two was witnessed by people who were present backstage, the wrestles are yet to comment on it.

Although, this might also be a teaser for all the fans who have been waiting to see the two men come face to face in the ring. However, reportedly, the heated argument was all real and wasn’t a part of any act for the show. Following the argument, Lesnar entered the royal rumble match at number one position, by choice. He eliminating 13 straight men before getting knocked over the top rope by Drew McIntyre.

