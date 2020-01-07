WWE News: Brock Lesnar enters the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match as the first entrant

Brock Lesnar will enter the WWE’s 2020 Royal Rumble match as the first entrant. Read on to know more.

In a shocking move, Paul Heyman announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will feature in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this year. According to Paul, the beast will enter the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match as the No. 1 entrant, which means Brock will have to defeat 29 other wrestlers in order to win the match. The announcement took Brock’s fan by surprise because this would mean that the wrestler would not get to defend his championship at the royal rumble.

According to the announcement, Brock will enter the Royal Rumble itself and anyone who wants a chance to beat the champion will get a fair chance in that match. Shortly after the announcement was made, WWE fans took to Twitter and reacted to this new development. “They don’t have anyone better to replace Brock Lesnar,” a fan wrote. “That is going to be the way he loses the title without being pinned. The New number 1 contender will be the new WWE champ,” another tweeted.

Check out the announcement here:

Some even gave their own suggestions for the list of wrestlers who would be pitched against Brock in the upcoming match. “What if The Fiend enters the rumble at #20 and eliminates Brock Lesnar. His laugh track plays. Fiend climbs over the ropes and eliminates himself. Sets up Lesnar vs. Fiend for the future,” a fan wrote. “I’m calling it. The Fiend is entering the Rumble,” another tweet read. “Cain vs Lesnar 2 and Roman vs bray. I can see those matches coming a mile away,” another fan added.

Brock ended up winning his debut Royal Rumble match back in 2003, and is a perfect 7-0 in non-rumble matches at the event, ComicBook reported. The wrestler also entered the 2016 and 2017 Rumble matches but ended up losing both matches against Triple H and Randy Orton respectively.

Credits :TwitterYouTube

Read More