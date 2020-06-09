WWE News: Charlotte Flair hits Asuka with a big boot; Poses with the RAW Women's title

Wrestling star Charlotte Flair pinned Asuka with a big boot to secure the RAW Women's title and posed with the belt on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Read on to know more.

Charlotte Flair once again proved that she is the queen of the wrestling world and is not ready to back down. Shirai brutally defeated Charlotte for the NXT Women's Championship, and then the wrestler ended up securing another prestigious title. On the latest episode of RAW, Charlotte and Asuka ended up defeating Bayley and Sasha Banks in a high voltage fight. However, shortly after the match got over, Charlotte pinned Asuka to take her Raw Women's Champion title.

After flaunting some powerful moves, Bayley got wiped out by Flair. However, Asuka got double-teamed. First by the IIconics and then Banks and Bayley. Flair took the tag as things started heating up between her and Asuka. While it did take more efforts and strategies, they ended up winning the match together. After the match got over, Flair caught everyone by surprise as she hit Asuka with a big boot and then posed with the RAW Women's title.

Just last month Asuka secured the title after winning the Money In The Bank fight. At the Monday Night RAW shows following the MIB event, Lynch Becky made a surprise appearance and announced that she is taking a break from the wrestling scene to focus on her baby. Becky showed up at the show to relinquish her Raw Women's Championship belt to Asuka, who won the Money In The Banks match. Asuka had no idea the briefcase consisted of the belt, instead of a contract for a match to win the belt. ALSO RED: WWE News: Ahead of their Backlash match Edge REVEALS he wants another tag team run with Randy Orton

