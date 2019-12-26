WWE News: Charlotte Flair tops the list of the Most Disliked WWE Videos of 2019

In the Top 10 list of WWE’s Most Disliked YouTube Videos of 2019, Charlotte Flair dominated with three spots including the first position when the Queen of Queens was announced to be replacing Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 35. Check out the full list below.

Given that it's the end of the year, there have been several annual lists coming up and WWE is not far behind! Yesterday, we had revealed to you that WWE's Most Liked YouTube Video of 2019 was Dean Ambrose's departure from the wrestling company in April. Now, it's time to find out which is WWE's Most Disliked YouTube Video of 2019. Any guesses? Well, it involves Charlotte Flair, who not only tops the list but takes over two other spots as well.

WWE's Most Disliked YouTube Video of 2019 is from the February 11 episode of Monday Night RAW, when Vince McMahon announced that Becky Lynch was suspended from WWE for 60 days. This would mean that she would be missing Wrestlemania 35! In order to replace her in the match against Ronda Rousey, The Man was replaced by her frenemy Charlotte. As Vince announces the Queen of Queen's name, Flair cockily comes out to the entrance ramp as the WWE Universe boos her, given their undying support for Becky. The WWE RAW video has garnered 27,000 likes but has also collected a staggering 73,000 dislikes (which is almost the combination of WWE’s Most Disliked YouTube Video of 2018 [Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley Battle for SummerSlam Opportunity - 42,000 dislikes] and 2017 [Roman Reigns Declares that WWE is his Yard Now - 35,000 dislikes]).

According to Forbes, here's the Top 10 List of WWE’s Most Disliked YouTube Videos of 2019:

1. Charlotte Flair Replaces Becky Lynch in Anticipated WrestleMania Match—73,000 Dislikes

2. Seth Rollins hits “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with a Stomp—48,000 Dislikes

3. Brock Lesnar Brutally Attacks Rey Mysterio and his Son—39,000 Dislikes

4. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley—Arm Wrestling Match—23,000 Dislikes

5. Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan: Gauntlet Match Part 6—22,000 Dislikes

6. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship—20,000 Dislikes

7. Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship—18,000 Dislikes

8. Charlotte Flair to Dedicate WrestleMania win to Becky Lynch—17,000 Dislikes

9. Kurt Angle Will Face Baron Corbin in his Final Match at WrestleMania—16,000 Dislikes

10. Rusev Left Crushed by Lana and Bobby Lashley—16,000 Dislikes

Thankfully, Becky did eventually claw her way into Wrestlemania 35's main event and beat both Ronda and Charlotte to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, thus beckoning the era of The Man!

