WWE News: Chris Jericho REVEALS he could return back to WWE

Chris Jericho revealed that he could go back to WWE but prefers working with AEW. Read on to know more.

Chris Jericho shocked his fans and the wrestling world in 2019 after he ditched WWE and signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The wrestler turned out to be an outstanding investment for the company as he became AEW’s first world champion in August. Considering the way he has been talking about WWE ever since he left the platform and the way he left things, fans were certain that he would never look back. However, according to his recent interview, the doors may not have been closed completely.

During an interview with The Aquarian, the face of AEW suggested that he could return to WWE if he wanted to. While the wrestler asserted that he prefers working for AEW, because there he is helping them build a platform from scratch, anything is possible as far as his career and future decisions are concerned. Talking about AEW, Chris stated that it is a company with no limits. He asserted that he has been critical of WWE's booking style and their process of forcing Superstars to adhere to the writing that is provided for them.

However, this is just Chris’s side of the story, WWE is yet to react to the statement. Meanwhile, Chris is not the only one considering a comeback. WWE Hall of Famer and former tag team specialist Booker T recently revealed that he wants to return to WWE and manage one of the company's most popular teams. Earlier this week, on WWE Backstage this week, former member of Harlem Heat stated that we would like to return to WWE and manage former NXT tag-team champions. The professional wrestler wants to return to Raw and manage The Street Profits, one of the most over tag teams in WWE.

Read More