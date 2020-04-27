WWE News: Christian reflects on Edge and Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 match: It was hard hitting

WWE superstar Christian reflected on Edge and Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 fight. Here’s what he had to say.

Edge decided to take a break from the wrestling scene back in 2011 after suffering a series of physical injuries. The break turned into a decade-long hiatus and the 11-time world champion with WWE never returned. And when the WWE fans thought he was done with the wrestling scene, the Canadian professional wrestler came back with a bang at WWE Royal Rumble and then finally ended up treating his fans to some high voltage action at WrestleMania 36 in a match against Randy Orton. WWE superstar Christian recently reflected on the fight and could not stop gushing about Edge.

The 46-year-old wrestler stated that he never thought Edge would return to the wrestling ring after his break and he was pleasantly surprised. While he initially jokingly stated that the match was “alright,” Christian ended up praising his long-time friend for delivering a remarkable performance. “Obviously, it's unheard of for anybody to come back from this type of injury that Edge had. I think, obviously, it wasn't in the setting or the environment that I think they both had hoped it would be in. It was important for them to go out there and entertain. It doesn't matter if there was nobody in the crowd or 75,000 people,” he said.

Further during his interaction with The Bump, he stated that it felt good to hear Edge’s music playing in the background as the wrestling star walked down the ramp. “I think Edge's music hitting and walking down that ramp was one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history, in my opinion, because of everything he overcame to come back,” he added. Speaking about the power-packed match, Christian said, “It was a hard-hitting, a--kicking street fight match that it needed to be. That's what this match was built up to to be, and I think they delivered.” ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ex WWE wrestler No Way Jose REVEALS why he loves BTS, moved by ARMY love & Bang Bang Con experience

