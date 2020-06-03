WWE News: CM Punk asks white people to ‘shut up & listen more’ amid civil unrest post George Floyd killing

WWE star CM Punk advised white people to ‘shut up and listen more’ as the civil unrest flares in the USA after the killing of George Floyd.

CM Punk appeared on the latest episode of WWE Backstage and spoke about the civil unrest that has flared in the US cities after the death of George Floyd. People across the country are currently protesting the brutal killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him and kneeled on his back rendering him unable to breathe. Mark Henry, Booker T, and CM Punk discussed the unrest in America, and Punk had a piece of advice for the while people.

Punk said, being a white guy, he does not have the right to lecture the black people about how they should be reacting to the situation, Wrestling Inc. reported. “I'm a white guy. I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel and I don't think that it's my place to tell them how they need to react. This country has a problem that much I know. I'm here to tell white people that you need to listen to your black brothers and sisters and you need to understand where they are coming from,” he said.

Reflecting on the obvious divide in the country, the wrestling star mentioned that his concerns with getting pulled over by a police officer are very different from that of an African American. There's almost two Americas, when I get pulled over, I'm nervous that I'm going to get a ticket. I don't want to live somewhere where, Mark, if your son gets pulled over, he's worried he's going to get murdered. I'm just here to tell white people that you probably need to shut up more, and you certainly need to listen more,” he added. He stated that people need to fight intolerance with intolerance and mentioned that while people need to use their privilege to support their black brothers and sisters. “We live in a time where hatred is stoked at the highest level. I don't like things that I see, I do what I can to stop it and I'm hopefully using my voice for good. Facism and racism cannot win, and if you're struggling to come up with a way that you can help, the easiest way to help is to combat that intolerance with intolerance. There's no room for it,” he stated. ALSO READ: WWE News: David Bautista SLAMS Jaxson Ryker for posting ‘ignorant’ tweet in supporting Donald Trump

