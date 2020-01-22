WWE News: CM Punk believes THIS NXT star deserves to win Royal Rumble 2020; Find Out

CM Punk revealed on WWE Backstage as to who he feels should win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Read below to know which NXT star got major brownie points in the form of an endorsement from the 41-year-old wrestler.

CM Punk finally made his return to WWE Backstage and was his no-filtered self, along with Renee Young, Christian and Paige. The guest on the FS1 show was Becky Lynch, who will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka at Royal Rumble 2020. Speaking of the highly-awaited PPV, the Men's Royal Rumble Match's betting odds are quite weird this year given the number of possibilities when it comes to the winner. However, Punk has a clear mind on who he feels should win the match.

"Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble, the 41-year-old wrestler stated. When asked for the reason for his fantasy booking, Punk shared, "He had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series. He, to me, is a big fish in a little pond, right now. Not to say NXT is little by any means, but I think you need to follow up on with stuff like this. You gotta strike when the iron is hot. You see the little moment he had with Roman Reigns. That already feels like it was two years ago. We gotta get going with Keith Lee."

"I think he needs to chuck Brock [Lesnar] over the top rope and win the whole thing," Punk added.

An interesting choice, indeed!

Taking to his Twitter page, Keith tweeted his gratitude to CM Punk.

Hmm....should I ever have the privilege of meeting Mr. Punk, I shall be certain to express my gratitude. The sentiment is most appreciated. https://t.co/Qygtb0izxF — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 22, 2020

