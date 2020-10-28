WWE News: CM Punk jokingly says he's willing to have an 'opening match' with THIS wrestler at Wrestlemania 37

CM Punk took to his Twitter page to answer some fan questions in a #askpunk session and couldn't help but quip at the long duration when it comes to Wrestlemania while talking about a potential dream WWE return match.

CM Punk's shocking return to WWE... well not as an in-ring performer, rather an analyst for FOX's WWE Backstage, was amongst the most shocking moments last year. However, Punk has been extremely adamant about the fact that he's in no rush to return to WWE as a performer, even though he constantly gets bombarded with questions on the same.

Recently, on account of his 42nd birthday on October 26, 2020, Punk had a fun #askpunk session on his Twitter page with his fans as he answered some interesting questions. The most intriguing one, which caught WWE fans' eyes was when a Twitter user @kyloreh asked, "you vs roman for mania 37 main event? #askpunk," to which Punk quipped, "I’d do opening match. That show is 67 hours long." Punk is obviously joking about the long hours of Wrestlemania including the kickoff show, which sometimes lasts up to six continuous hours.

While we've seen CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns during the former's WWE tenure, it would be interesting to see how their dynamic in the ring might have changed. We're also sure that Punk is joking but we can always dream right?!

Check out CM Punk's witty response tweet to a dream WWE return match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37 below:

I’d do opening match. That show is 67 hours long. — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 27, 2020

Would you like to see CM Punk's dream WWE return match to be against Roman Reigns or someone else? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Roman has his plate full as the Universal Champion; with Paul Heyman by his side, will take on WWE Champion Randy Orton at Survivor Series 2020 which takes place on November 22.

