WWE News: CM Punk picks his favourite Shield member and it's not who you're expecting

In a recent Twitter conversation with a fan, CM Punk was quizzed about his favourite Shield member between Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Read below to know which wrestler did Punk pick between the trio.

CM Punk made headlines in 2019 for making his return to WWE as an analyst for WWE Backstage, an FS1 talk show with Renee Young and Booker T as the hosts. Punk and WWE's relationship turned sour during the last few years of his tenure, before his infamous exit in 2014 and hence, the WWE Universe was surprised to see the wrestler back, even though it wasn't necessarily an in-ring return. Thanks to his analyst role, Mr. Pipe Bomb has been given the liberty to talk about the current scenario in WWE!

In a recent Twitter conversation with a fan, Punk was asked the million-dollar question of who according to him was the best Shield member - Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. Before he left WWE, one of his last feuds was with the Shield where he even defeated the trio at TLC 2013. While one would assume that Punk would pick Dean, who he's always been complimentary of, the 41-year-old wrestler surprised everyone when he picked Roman Reigns!

Moreover, when a fan responded to Punk's answer with, "Watch the people who think you hate him personally SOMEHOW turn this," the wrestler responded, "Is this a thing? Why would I hate him?"

Check out CM Punk's tweets on Roman Reigns below:

Is this a thing? Why would I hate him? — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 4, 2020

Who is your favourite member of The Shield - Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

What's surprising is that when Wrestlemania 36 venue and dates changes, due to the coronavirus scare, was announced, Punk had tweeted, "Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee."

Later, in the Swings & Mrs. podcast, Punk clarified his controversial comment on Roman, sharing, "It was not meant as a personal attack on anybody. If anybody is super offended I didn't do it on purpose. Sometimes I just get Twitter fingers. It's not the way I would have done things. It is what it is."

