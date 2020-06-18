WWE News: CM Punk reveals he was scheduled to win 2008 Royal Rumble match instead of John Cena

WWE star CM Punk reveals that he was originally scheduled to win 2008 Royal Rumble match if it hadn't been for John Cena. Read on to know more.

In 2008, John Cena made his surprise return from a serious injury and ended up winning the Royal Rumble match. The wrestling star had torn his pectoral muscle 3 months earlier and was supposed to be out of action for months while he focused on his health. However, it did not take that long for Cena to recover miraculously and the WWE star returned to the wrestling scene in just 3 months. During his latest appearance on WWE Backstage, CM Punk revealed that originally, he was scheduled to win the match.

"I was supposed to win. I was supposed to win that Royal Rumble, then John Cena comes back after three months from a torn pec. Thanks a lot, John," he exclaimed. During the interaction, Punk also gave his honest opinion on Edge and Randy Orton’s latest 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at the Backlash 2020 event, Wrestling Inc. reported. Punk said the title added unnecessary pressure on the wrestlers. “It's too subjective a label. 'Greatest Match of All Time'! What's the greatest single of all time music-wise? What's the greatest band of all time? What's the greatest car of all time? Everybody is going to have a different opinion,” he said.

Punk mentioned that the title was an added pressure on Edge, who recently made his comeback in the wrestling scene after a decade-long break. He also stated that he has seen better performances by Randy. “It wasn't the greatest match of all time. I have seen better Randy Orton matches and I have seen better Edge matches. I kind of feel like it was a lot of unnecessary pressure, especially on Edge who is coming back after almost a decade of not wrestling,” Punk added. ALSO READ: WWE News: The Undertaker REVEALED he considered leaving WWE for WCW: I was so frustrated

