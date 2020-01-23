WWE News: CM Punk REVEALS the match he is most proud of and it's against John Cena; WATCH

CM Punk, who appears on WWE Backstage as an analyst, revealed which match he is most proud of and the 41-year-old wrestler's answer involves one of his greatest WWE rivals John Cena. Read below to know which match Punk was talking about.

Whether it be Hogan vs. Andre or even The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, there have been many iconic rivalries in WWE. From the last decade, a notable rivalry was spearheaded by John Cena and CM Punk. The Summer of Punk angle is a beloved time remembered by the WWE Universe with extreme fondness while their matches have reached legendary status, one better than the other. While appearing on WWE Backstage, where he plays the role of an analyst, Punk was asked which match he was most proud of and the 41-year-old wrestler revealed that it was his impressive bout against John in the February 25, 2013 episode of Monday Night Raw.

"I think I am fortunate to have a pretty good career, outside WWE as well as in. Ironically enough, a guy who calls himself the best in the world, I don't like talking about myself. I remember wrestling John Cena in Houston... And, it was thrown together last minute and I was told that it is going to be for a shot at The Rock at Wrestlemania. Becky, sitting here talking about chips on her shoulders and being hot and being cold. Michael Jordan had the flu game and I had the flu match," Punk recalled.

Talking about how hitting Cena with a piledriver (Undertaker's trademark move) was conceptualised, Punk added, "I was deathly ill for this and I remember just laying on the floor... I felt like I ran another marathon and I get to the finish line and hand the baton off to someone who runs the last 0.2 miles and gets to cross the finish line. I was just like, 'Man! I don't know what to do anymore.' John was like, 'What do you want to do?' and I just said, 'I want to give you a piledriver John.' And that was it!"

"That's all we had! We went out there and I think, the crowd certainly helped us because I was so sick that I just... it was really hard to care and they really made me care and I felt their energy and we gave to them, something that stands the test of time. It was a great match. John was one of the best dance partners I had, I was fortunate. And for me, that was my Wrestlemania, you know! I had no plan going forward. Undertaker match wasn't even talked about yet. They were just basically like, 'Here's the end of the line for you, again!' And, I was like, 'Alright... well, I'll just go out there and make some chicken salad,'" Punk concluded.

