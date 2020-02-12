WWE News: CM Punk surprisingly praises Randy Orton: When he's motivated, I don't think there's anyone better

CM Punk and Randy Orton may not be the best of friends, but in a recent appearance on WWE Backstage, the former was all praises for his rival's wrestling skills, when motivated. Watch the video below to see what Punk had to share about RKO.

Randy Orton's heel persona is back with a bang in 2020 and has the WWE Universe excited beyond belief! Two weeks back, we saw Randy welcome back Edge in true Viper style, with a brutal attack. Furthermore, this week saw Orton decimate Matt Hardy and leave him to mere pieces. One person who is definitely impressed by Randy's actions is a surprising one as it's none other than CM Punk. WWE fans are aware of the animosity shared between Punk and Randy when the former was still an in-ring performer with WWE.

While appearing on WWE Backstage, Renee Young asked Punk about his views on Randy's recent actions to which the 41-year-old wrestler quipped, "I don't want to say anything good about Randy Orton. It's really hard! No, a motivated Randy, Book [Booker T] tell me am I wrong; is there anybody better?!" However, on a serious note, Punk continued, "I think Randy... I think all of us can... we can take out the eye of the ball, we can get complacent but when he's dialed in and he has something he can really sink his teeth into, something that motivates him, I don't think there's anyone better. He was born into ths business and he can talk, he can wrestle and he's one of those guys who 'gets it!'"

"When he's fully motivated, nobody better. I know he's motivated to do this and I'm interested to see where it goes and so far, they've been grand slamming it out of the park," Punk concluded.

Watch CM Punk talk about Randy Orton on WWE Backstage below:

