WWE News: CM Punk takes a dig at AJ Styles for not voicing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement

CM Punk took a shot at his fellow WWE superstar AJ Styles for not voicing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement amid George Floyd protests. Here’s what he had to say.

As people across America, including several celebrities, extend their support to the Black Lives Matter movement, CM Punk took a shot at AJ Styles for not speaking up amid George Floyd protests. As the civil unrest flares in the US cities after the death of Floyd, multiple celebrities have been joining the movement by participating in the peaceful protests by posting messages of solidarity via social media. However, Punk recently noted that Styles has not come out in support of the black community amid the ongoing protests.

Slamming the people who are not addressing the fight for social justice in America, Punk wrote, “Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you’re a fan of that person, or if it’s your grandmother, but f*** ‘em. Goodbye! (I yield my time, f*** you).” Reacting to this, a fan pointed out that Styles’ science amid the chaos is speaking volumes about his stand. “Right!?! Silence speaks volumes. Seeing AJ Styles promote streams and shit but couldn’t be bothered to post anything made it clear how he feels. That was a tough unfollow...” the fan tweeted.

Check out the posts here:

Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you’re a fan of that person, or if it’s your grandmother, but fuck ‘em. Good bye! (I yield my time, fuck you.) — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 5, 2020

Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years. — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 5, 2020

Punk agreed with the fan and wrote, “Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years.” This is not the first time the wrestler addressed the BLM movement publically. Just earlier this week, he discussed the unrest in America and even had a piece of advice for the white people. Punk said, being a white guy, he does not have the right to lecture the black people about how they should be reacting to the situation. “I'm just here to tell white people that you probably need to shut up more, and you certainly need to listen more,” he said.

