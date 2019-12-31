WWE News: CM Punk throws major shade at Bobby Lashley and Lana getting married; CHECK OUT

CM Punk, who recently joined WWE Backstage as an analyst, had a hilarious dig to take at Bobby Lashley and Lana before their upcoming wedding in this week's Monday Night RAW. Read below to know what Punk tweeted to the WWE couple.

WWE and weddings have always had a bad history! Whether it be Kane ruining Edge and Lita's wedding or Triple H refusing to marry Stephanie McMahon as he finds out that his fiancée is not actually pregnant, there's rarely been a happy ending for our WWE couples. This time, 2019 is ending with a big bang as Bobby Lashley and Lana are set to walk down the aisle in this week's Monday Night RAW. We will see what's to come in a few hours but untill then, leave it to CM Punk to keep us highly entertained.

There haven't been the biggest cheers for Lana and Bobby Lashley's love story angle, which also features the former's actual husband Rusev. In the weeks that have gone by, we've seen Lana breaking up with Rusev calling him a cheater and moving on with the big, bad Bobby as the two got engaged within a few weeks of getting together. Punk, who is well aware of the successful wedding ratio in WWE took to Twitter to take a hilarious dig at Lashley and Lana.

Check out Punk's tweet below:

Be a real shame if someone gets fired. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 30, 2019

"Be a real shame if someone gets fired," Punk tweeted to WWE calling Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding as the 'WEDDING. OF. THE. DECADE."

Do you think Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding will be filled with a happy ending or is someone gonna get fired? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, we can hear more from Punk as he plays the role of an analyst on WWE Backstage, alongside hosts Renee Young and Booker T.

