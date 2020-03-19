WWE News: Daniel Bryan REVEALS that he is done being a full time wrestler: I love being a dad

While speaking to wife Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on The Bellas Podcast, Daniel Bryan revealed that he is done being a full-time wrestler for WWE and wants to focus on his family. Read below to know more about what Daniel had to share on the same.

In 2016, when Daniel Bryan retired, owing to severe neck issues, WWE Universe was in a state of complete unrest. Given his reputation as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, fans were gutted to see him retire in his glory days. However, rising from the ashes and coming back stronger than ever, two years later, Daniel returned to wrestling and dominated the circuit. Apart from a successful run as the first eco-friendly WWE Champion, recently, the wrestler was involved in a high profile feud with The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt. Now, Bryan believes that he is just done with full-time wrestling!

While appearing on his wife Brie Bella and Nikki Bella's The Bellas Podcast, Daniel shared that he wants to focus on his family. Daniel and Brie, who already have a two-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, will soon be welcoming their second child. "So all of that to say, it's a little stressful because of the date that you're due and all that kind of stuff but, WWE has been great. They're gonna give me six weeks' paternity leave which so few places in the United States do that. So I'll get to be home that first six weeks, but then after that, it’s not long until my contract is up," the 39-year-old wrestler revealed.

"We've been talking about what we do from there, but to me, in my mind it's almost, like, I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler, and that's the thing. I love being a dad. I will always love wrestling, and I always wanna do wrestling, but when I say, 'Always do wrestling', that means maybe once a month or once every couple months," Daniel confessed.

Meanwhile, along with Brie, Nikki is also pregnant as the twins are just one and a half weeks apart from their respective due dates.

