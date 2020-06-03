WWE News: Daniel Bryan REVEALS why he was miffed with the wrestling company during his 2012 feud with CM Punk

This week's WWE Backstage saw the reunion of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, with the latter revealing why he was miffed with WWE during the duo's 2012 feud. Read below to find out the reason.

Let's face it! The reason why CM Punk is always hounded with questions about an in-ring return is that fans miss the unpredictability factor he would bring to any feud which he was a part of. Whether it be with John Cena or even Triple H, the sparkling chemistry that Punk would share with his opponents was undeniable. One feud that was almost like a wrestling fantasy for the WWE Universe was CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan. However, the feud was not given the importance that it commanded, like how the current Randy Orton vs. Edge feud is being treated as.

During this week's WWE Backstage, fans got to see Punk and Daniel reunite and talk about their 2012 feud with the latter confessing that he loved to work with the Straight-Edge Superstar. However, Bryan was extremely miffed with WWE, like the fans were too, because of how they neglected the feud, which could have been an iconic one if put in the spotlight. "This was a period where Punk and I are doing stuff with the WWE Championship against each other and we're not in the main event? I don't get rubbed the wrong way very often but that was just like one of those things. We did a title match once; the main event was John Cena versus my now father-in-law [John Laurinaitis]. So, this is all starting to get weird," the 39-year-old wrestler recalled to Renee Young, via Wrestling Inc.

"John Cena vs. John Laurinaitis, that was in the main event but Punk and I had a title match and it was like this weird thing where we had three PPV title matches. Two singles, where none of them were the main event and then the other one, we get Kane involved. So, I remember being in these title matches and be like, 'Hey, let's go out and really show them,'" The Planet's Champion concluded.

None of their three matches for the WWE Championship - Over The Limit, No Way Out and Money in the Bank - were the main event of the particular PPV.

ALSO READ: WWE News: CM Punk asks white people to ‘shut up & listen more’ amid civil unrest post George Floyd killing

What did you think of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan's 2012 feud, which also included AJ Lee, who is now happily married to Punk? Let us know your views on the same in the comments section below.

