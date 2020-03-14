WWE News: Dash Wilder has picked out a new name for his career post WWE; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dash Wilder has finally picked out a new name for his career as a free agent post WWE. Read on to find out.

WWE wrestler Daniel Wheeler aka Dash Wilder has picked out the name that he will use after leaving WWE. According to a report by Wrestling news, the 32-year-old wrestling star has trademarked the name Cash Wheeler for his career outside WWE. Wilder filed to trademark the name on March 9. He had to change the name because WWE has the trademark on Dash Wilder and his real name is Daniel Wheeler. Wilder is leaving WWE with his The Revival partner Scott Dawson.

Last month, The Revivals applied to trademark the terms “say Yeah,” “top guys” and “no flips, just fists.” Wilder will be a free agent after he says goodbye to WWE in June. Wilder is not the only WWE wrestler who has decided to become a free agent. Earlier this month, Matt Hardy surprised his fans when he announced that he is leaving WWE to become a free agent. The 45-year-old professional wrestler released a video on his official YouTube channel and confirmed that his contract with WWE expired on March 1, 2020, and he has decided to not re-signing a new deal.

"I am going to become a free agent and that’s not saying I’m not going to return to WWE. I did not want to leave WWE. I love WWE. WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years. They’ve been good to me. They’ve been good to my family. They’ve been great to my kids. I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people who work there,” he explained in the video. ALSO READ: WWE News: John Cena reflects on performing in an empty stadium on SmackDown amid coronavirus pandemic

