WWE News: Dave Batista jokes about getting slammed for his infamous blue costume: I got s*** for wearing blue

Dave Batista hilariously recalls getting slammed for his infamous blue costume in a 2014 WWE match. Read on to know more.

WWE superstar Triple H recently opened up about losing his WrestleMania 30 match against Daniel Bryan back in 2014 and blamed his performance on his heavy entrance gear. The wrestler stated that the costume he wore for the event weighed around 45 lbs and took a toll on his legs, because of which he failed to perform during the match. Hilariously reacting to the 50-year-old wrestling star’s tweet, Dave Batista recalled being slammed for wearing a blue costume for a match.

“I got s*** for wearing blue,” the 51-year-old wrestler turned actor recalled. Back in 2014, soon after the WrestleMania event, the Guardians Of The Galaxy star aligned with Triple H and Randy Orton for a match and blue gear. People made fun of his choice of outfit and this resulted in a series of memes and jokes on the wrestler. However, soon after that match, the Hollywood star left the wrestling platform to pursue an acting career. He did enter the ring to lock horns with Triple H at WrestleMania 35 last year. The six-time world champion and four times World Heavyweight Championship later stated that the fight was his retirement match.

Check out the tweet here:

And I got shit for wearing blue! https://t.co/ECpaT4eltN — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2020

Just like the WWE champion, John Cena also left the wrestling ring to follow his passion for acting in movies. The wrestler turned actor will be next seen in Fast And Furious 9 which will also star Vin Diesel. Meanwhile, wrestling fans are gearing up for the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event which is scheduled to air in April first week. It was announced last week that the organisers have decided that show too big for just one night. The company confirmed that for the first time in history, the event will be held over two nights and will take place at multiple locations. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the will be taped without audience and will stream live on April 4 and 5. ALSO READ: WWE News: Wrestlers are working late night hours to increase content amidst Coronavirus scare?

