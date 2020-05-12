WWE News: Dave Bautista praises Asuka for becoming RAW Women's Champion; Says ‘Asuka is my hero’

Dave Batista praised WWE superstar Asuka for becoming RAW Women's Champion. Here’s what he had to say.

Even though the organisers had to make some major changes in this year’s Money In The Bank event, the show was packed with some very powerful performances. The event ended with Asuka and Otis climbing the ladder for the victory. Asuka won the match and successfully secured the briefcase. For the unversed, the Money In The Bank briefcase is considered precious because it contains a contract for championship matches. The wrestler who wins the contract can choose a place and time, according to their own convenience, for a world championship match.

However, this year’s briefcase came with a twist. WWE champion Becky Lynch showed up at the latest episode of Money Night Raw, with the briefcase in her hand. She took everyone by surprise and announced that she is stepping away from the wrestling scene for a while to take care of her child. That wasn’t the only surprise planned for the night. WWE revealed what was inside the briefcase that Asuka won. The 38-year-old wrestler could not hide her excitement when she found out that the briefcase did not contain a contract for the title but rather the belt itself.

Check out the tweet:

Becky announced that she was relinquishing her Raw Women's Championship belt to Asuka. Reacting to Asuka becoming RAW Women's Champion, Dave Bautista took to his Twitter handle and prised the wrestler. “Asuka is my f****** hero.” He tagged WWE’s tweet in which the female wrestler can be seen flaunting her newly earned belt. The latest MITB event was extra special because unlike the previous events, the contestants started at the bottom of WWE's corporate headquarters building and found their way to the top.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Nikki Bella, Shasha Banks, Bayley & more WWE stars congratulate Becky Lynch on her pregnancy

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×