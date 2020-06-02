WWE News: David Bautista SLAMS Jaxson Ryker for posting ‘ignorant’ tweet in supporting Donald Trump

WWE legend David Bautista criticised SmackDown star Jaxson Ryker for supporting Donald Trump. Here’s what he had to say.

WWE superstar David Bautista has always been vocal about his feelings for US President Donald Trump and never shies away from criticising him. In his latest social media update, the Hall of Famer threw shade at wrestler Jaxson Ryker for posting tweets in Trump’s support. Bautista took to twitter and slammed the SmackDown superstar for posting “ignorant” tweets. He also mentioned that he would like to speak with the wrestler in person. While he did not mention Ryker’s name in his tweet, he did mention that he was talking about his peer.

“I’m just keeping him nameless because he’s a sorry a** m***** f***** who I refuse to let ride my coattails. He gets no love from me. He gets no rub from me. And if he would like to discuss it in person we have enough mutual acquaintances that he will be able to find me easily,” he wrote. Bautista posted this in response to Jaxson Ryker tweeting out his support for President Donald Trump. He mentioned that the wrestler is supporting a “fake president” who pretends to be a decent human being.

Check out the tweet here:

I’m just keeping him nameless because he’s a sorry ass motherfucker who I refuse to let ride my coattails. He gets no love from me. He gets no rub from me. And if he would like to discuss it in person we have enough mutual acquaintances that he will be able to find me easily. https://t.co/IW25S376L4 — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2020

“I was talking about my peer who had the nerve to post that ignorant a** tweet. Supporting a #fakepresident who is inciting violence and posing with Bibles like he’s a decent human being. Speaking the words of a dictator while people are being gassed in the streets,” he wrote in another tweet. Just last month, he blasted Trump for his casual attitude towards the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in a sarcastic video.

“Hi, Mr. President. Super duper Dave Bautista here. Sorry, I'm all sweaty. I just finished my morning workout - because I was inspired by you and the amazing shape you are (in). I just want to say you are doing a great job, Mr. President. I know there are almost 90,000 people dead, but if it wasn't for you it could have been eight trillion, so thank you. You do an amazing job," he said.

ALSO READ: WWE RAW: Seth Rollins retires Rey Mysterio; Dominick issues warning to Monday Night Messiah: Eye for an eye

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×