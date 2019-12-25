WWE News: Dean Ambrose's emotional goodbye from Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns is the most liked WWE video of 2019

Back in April 2019, Dean Ambrose left WWE after deciding not to resign with the wrestling company. The 34-year-old wrestler's Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had given Dean a touching goodbye after WWE RAW went off-the-air. The emotional departure is now WWE’s Most-Liked YouTube Video of 2019.

Dean Ambrose may be the biggest newsmaker of WWE in 2019 given his sudden departure from the wrestling company. The 34-year-old wrestler refused to resign with the wrestling company and instead shifted gears as Jon Moxley in AEW, which is WWE's rival competition. However, in what was a surprising move by WWE, not only did they announce that Ambrose was not resigning with them, they also gave an emotional sendoff to the wrestler, courtesy of his Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

In what was a segment after an April 2019 episode of WWE RAW went off-the-air, Seth and Roman fondly called their partner on stage to give him the goodbye he deserved. The WWE Universe was on their feet for the Lunatic Fringe as they pleaded with him to not leave WWE, but as Seth revealed himself, not even he could convince Dean to stay. After giving a compassionate speech thanking the fans and his brothers, the Hounds of Justice did their signature fists together pose for the last time ever! It comes as no surprise that Dean Ambrose's goodbye video is WWE’s Most-Liked YouTube Video of 2019!

According to Forbes, here's the Top 10 List of WWE’s Most-Liked YouTube Videos of 2019:

1. The Shield say goodbye to Dean Ambrose after Raw goes off the air - 374,000 Likes

2. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley: Arm Wrestling Match - 290,000 Likes

3. The Undertaker comes to Roman Reigns' Aid - 274,000 Likes

4. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins save Dean Ambrose from 4-on-1 beatdown - 254,000 Likes

5. Roman Reigns storms into Shane McMahon’s VIP room - 220,000

6. R-Truth pins a sleeping Jinder Mahal on an airplane to win the 24/7 Title - 184,000 Likes

7. Cain Velasquez brings the fight to Brock Lesnar - 181,000 Likes

8. Roman Reigns returns to WWE - 177,000 Likes

9. Goldberg and The Undertaker meet face-to-face - 174,000 Likes

10. Brock Lesnar brutally attacks Rey Mysterio and his son - 170,000 Likes

What did you think of Dean Ambrose leaving WWE and joining AEW as Jon Moxley?

