WWE News: Did Edge confirm that he had almost left WWE to sign a deal with AEW?

Did Edge confirm that he had almost left WWE to sign a deal with AEW before his royal rumble comeback? Read on to find out.

Before returning to WWE ring after a 9-year break, there were speculations that Edge was thinking of signing with WWE rival professional wrestling company, AEW. And now, the 46-year-old wrestling superstar has confirmed the news. In WWE's new documentary on Edge, WWE 24: Edge - The Second Mountain, Edge opened up about his WWE comeback. The wrestler said that he was offered a contract by “another company”, but he decided to discuss the offer with WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

In October 2019, it was reported that Edge used AEW’s contract as leverage and negotiated a deal with WWE. Adam Joseph Copeland aka Edge decided to take a break from the wrestling scene back in 2011 after suffering a series of physical injuries. The break turned into a decade-long hiatus and the 11-time World Champion with WWE never returned. And just when the WWE fans thought the Canadian professional wrestler was done with wrestling, he came back with a bang.

While he did not specify which company offered him the contract, according to the reports, it was AEW. However, Edge stated that he did not tell Vince about the contract because he wanted to settle a deal with WWE. “Summerslam happens, and then from there another company within the industry contacted me. They said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle and at this point, I didn’t know if I could. So before I did anything, I decided I needed to go find out,” he said.

“So, I went and sat down with him and I told him everything. It wasn’t like trying to get a bidding war going or anything, WWE didn’t even know whether this was possible, I didn’t know if it was possible. He said ‘Well, it needs to happen here [WWE]. Let’s get you out to our doctors, you can take your impact testing and go through all of the testing,” he stated in the documentary. ALSO READ: Wrestlemania 36: Edge defeats Randy Orton in Last Man Standing match with tears streaming down his face

