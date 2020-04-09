WWE News: Did John Cena tease his WWE retirement post WrestleMania 36 loss?

Did John Cena tease his WWE retirement after he lost the WrestleMania 36 Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt? Read on to find out.

Taking a break from his busy Hollywood schedule, John Cena finally treated his fans to some jaw-dropping action at WrestleMania 36 event. He entered the ring against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend for a Firefly Fun House Match. While his fans were rooting for him, the 42-year-old wrestler ended up losing the fight. And now it seems like he has teased the possibility of his final WWE retirement. Cena recently revealed during an interview that he feels he can’t produce and physically keep up with WWE’s schedule.

The actor on April 9, took to social media and shared a cryptic post. While he hasn’t officially confirmed anything, it seems like he hinted at retirement in the post. “All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing,” he tweeted. Just earlier this month, the wrestler turned actor featured on WWE’s After The Bell and stated that he is not sure if he can produce for the platform anymore. He even suggested that Roman Reigns could take over as the face of the modern era.

All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2020

“It [the generation] needs what I'm not sure it can produce, and that's just a state of where everything is now. Where in a day and age where it needs a frontman or woman, and that's what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star,” he said during the interaction. After his fight against Bray, Cena’s fans even pointed out the striking weight transformation that made the wrester look weak.

