WWE News: Did Matt Hardy turn down a six figure contract offered by WWE? Find Out

According to recent reports, Matt Hardy was offered a six-figure contract to continue his wrestling journey with WWE. Read on to know more.

Matt Hardy’s current contract with WWE is coming to an end it seems like the wrestler has decided to move on. Last week, after getting defeated by Randy Orton in last week’s episode of Raw, the professional wrestler said “goodbye” to his fans on Twitter. While it was evident that the wrestler ready to leave the platform once the deal expires, many reports suggest that WWE was negotiating with him to discuss the specifics of his future with the company.

However, according to a report by Brad Shepard, Hardy was offered a substantial six-figure annual contract to continue his journey on the platform for a few more years but he hasn’t accepted it yet. Hardy is currently discussing a possible new contract with WWE, PW Insider reported. Just to put the offered amount into perspective, The Revival have turned down offers of contracts worth about one million a year each. After losing to Orton in last week’s match, Hardy again entered the ring, on February 17, to face Orton, this time in a no holds barred match and lost again

The episode featured Matt walking out wearing a neck brace and while Orton did initially acted like he won’t hurt him, he had a change of heart and there was no saving Hardy after that. He started off by hitting Matt with an RKO and then went for a conchairto. He then threw the chair outside of the ring and practically dragged Hardy to the ring steps where he delivered another conchairto, this time referees surrounded him. However, that did not stop Orton from going for another blow. He again delivered another conchairto before yelling “I’m sorry!” and walking off looking troubled, Ringside News reported.

Check out a clip from Matt Hardy's latest appearance on WWE here:

Read More