WWE News: Did Paul Heyman tease a Wrestlemania 36 feud between John Cena and Brock Lesnar; FIND OUT

Paul Heyman took a massive dig at John Cena on Twitter, for the Fast & Furious 9 star's complimentary comments about his client Brock Lesnar. The timing of the tweet was definitely questionable, given how close we are to Wrestlemania 36! Read below to check out Paul's tweet to John.

During last week's episode of WWE Backstage, it was announced that John Cena will be returning to WWE on SmackDown and the date set is February 28, 2020. The last time we saw John in a proper match was way back in January 2019. Given how close Cena's appearance will be to Wrestlemania 36, many are theorising that his SmackDown appearance is to kickstart a feud leading up to a PPV match. While the guessing game on the wrestler's opponent is like a wishing game now, Paul Heyman is here to spice things up a bit!

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, John was all compliments for Brock Lesnar post his dominant Royal Rumble 2020 appearance. "He's one of the most giving performers in the WWE and that is the mark of a true craftsman and a true professional. It was awesome to watch. My jaw dropped when I watched the Rumble," the 42-year-old wrestler had shared. Taking a massive dig at John via his Twitter page, Paul spoke on behalf of his client sharing an image of The Beast hoisting The Cenation Leader on his shoulders, all ready to give a massive F5.

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

Paul wrote, "Dead @johncena, #BrockLesnar doesn't want you F'M compliments! Happy Valentines Day, #YourHumbleAdvocate."

We wonder if John Cena might react to Paul Heyman's dig during his return appearance on SmackDown!

Would you like to see John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, John's next outing, Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release in the US on May 22, 2020.

