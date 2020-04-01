WWE News: Did Seth Rollins face negativity for bending WWE’s rules during the initial years of his career?

Was Seth Rollins criticised for bending WWE’s wrestling rules during the initial years of his career? Read on to find out.

Seth Rollins is, hands down, one of the best WWE wrestlers this generation has seen. His fans admired him for his unique style of fighting, something that sets him apart from his fellow fighters. He has followed his way of fighting and made his own strategies from the very beginning. And because of this, he was subjected to a lot of negativity as people doubted his abilities to adapt to the WWE style of fighting. Recently on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer detailed the criticism Seth was subjected to during the initial phase of his career.

Now that Seth has successfully made his mark in the wrestling scene, and is all set to lock horns with Kevin Owens in the highly anticipated WrestleMania 36 event, WWE decided to add some of his real-life elements to the ongoing storyline. Reflecting on his developmental days in FCW, Meltzer revealed that he wanted to play his own way and that did not go down well with others. Even when got his big break as a member of the Shield, many were not sure if he would be able to adapt to the WWE.

People criticised him for his “know-it-all” and suggested that he would hinder the rise of the company. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the most celebrated wrestlers in WWE and proved his worth in the ring time and again. All this while, he never compromised on his original style, no matter what the backstage rumours suggested. While his strategies work for him and the brand today, according to Meltzer the same moves were considered “bad habits and bad style” back when he was a newcomer.

