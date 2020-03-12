WWE News: Did WWE cancel the upcoming SmackDown show amid coronavirus outbreak? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Has WWE decided to cancel this week’s SmackDown show because of the Coronavirus outbreak? Find Out

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of many public events across the world. Governments and officials are instructing people to not attend such events for their own safety. However, WWE is not cancelling any of its events. Putting all the rumours to rest, the company has asserted that they are not planning on cancelling the upcoming SmackDown show, Wrestling Inc reported. They also stated that they are not even considering of changing the venue. It was recently announced that the show will also feature John Cena.

On March 11, 2020, it was reported that keeping the Coronavirus outbreak in mind, WWE organisers have decided to change the venue of the show, which was originally scheduled to take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. But according to the latest update, WWE issued a statement denying all these speculations. The company stated that the show has not been cancelled and will take place in Detroit. However, the statement also mentioned that the organisers are putting contingency plans in place.

The rumours also suggested that WWE is planning on cancelling WrestleMania 36 because of the pandemic. However, so far there hasn’t been any change in the schedule. While WWE has not cancelled the event yet, the company has added a strict no-touching policy following the outbreak. According to a report by Al Jazeera, Coronavirus has affected more than 118,000 people in 114 countries and has resulted in 4,291 deaths. In the USA, the disease has killed 31 people and has infected more than 1,200 citizens, CNN reported.

