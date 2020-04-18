WWE News: Dolph Ziggler pays tribute to released superstars Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins at SmackDown

Two-time world champion Dolph Ziggler pays tribute to released WWE superstars, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins at SmackDown. Read on to know more.

WWE took people by surprise when the company released a number of talented wrestlers as a part of budget cuts during the ongoing Coronavirus shutdown earlier this week. The list of released superstars also included Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. And during the latest edition of SmackDown, two-time World Champion Dolph Ziggler paid a special tribute to his two friends. During the show, Ziggler came out dressed in a button-up shirt and when he took it off, he was rocking a Zack Ryder/ Curt Hawkins t-shirt inside.

The wrestling company released around 20 employees at one go, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Wrestlers like Rusev, Kurt Angle and Drake Maverick were fired as a measure to help compensate for the financial losses due to the pandemic. Reportedly, the move will help WWE save USD 4 million monthly. Ryder and Hawkins were a deadly duo back in the day when they worked with Edge. During the course of their career in WWE, the duo has won the WWE RAW Tag Team titles twice.

Supporting his friends after hearing the shocking news, Ziggler took to social media and posted a heartfelt message for the two. “Awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, check out their @PWTees page & @BookCameo If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info,” he wrote urging WWE fans to support the released wrestlers.

Credits :WWETwitter

