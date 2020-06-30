WWE News: Dolph Ziggler reveals THESE two WWE stars are currently his favourite in the wrestling scene

Dolph Ziggler named his two favourite wrestling stars in WWE and revealed why he likes them so much. Read on to find out.

The former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler, during a recent interview, revealed that currently in the wrestling scene, Randy Orton and Edge are his favourite WWE stars. Edge and Orton stole the show earlier this month at the Backlash event. The two locked horns in an explosive match and it was pure perfection. Even though Edge ended up losing the fight and even suffered an injury, no one could deny that he delivered a remarkable performance in the ring.

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Ziggler spoke about the two wrestling stars and revealed why they are his favourites. Speaking about Orton he said, “I know a lot of people hate Randy because he’s so damn good. It’s amazing. I’ll be watching Raw, and say, ‘Damnit, he does this better than anyone.’ It makes me so mad. There are only a handful of true naturals, and he is one, and I hate that,” he said.

He mentioned that even though a lot of people are scared to call Orton out, he never shies away from giving his honest opinions. “So when Randy messes up, I call him out on it. A lot of people are afraid to do that, and that’s fine, but he won’t hear the end of it from me. But good god, no one is as good as he is, and that really pisses me off,” Ziggler added.

Praising Edge, whose real name is Adam Joseph Copeland, the wrestler said, “Edge, that Royal Rumble match [from 2011] we had was so cool. I was a guy that lost 99% of the time. I didn’t talk—Vickie [Guerrero] talked for me. When we got to the match, I was so fortunate to have traveled with and be friends with Adam and Jay [Edge and Christian], Tommy Dreamer and [Chris] Jericho. They’re so good, they’re so smart, and me being around them, I became almost as smart,” he mentioned.

Recalling the time he spent with the WWE star, Ziggler said, “I learned so much from Adam on the road during the live events we did together. I mentioned earlier that I wish I could have done a bunch of live events with Mandy, Sonya and Otis because I could have helped them even more. Getting that time with Adam meant so much to me.”

Share your comment ×