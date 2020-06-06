WWE News: Drew Gulak brutally defeats AJ Styles via pinfall in SmackDown match; Fans praise the finishing move

Wrestling star Drew Gulak defeated AJ Styles in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, and the fans can’t stop gushing about the stunning pinfall. Check out their reaction.

Drew Gulak locked horns with AJ Styles on the latest episode of SmackDown and Gulak ended the match by brutally defeating Styles. After hyping the match for a while, the fans finally got to see the two WWE superstars coming face to face with each other for an action-packed fight. The match started with the two hitting each other with powerful blows. In fact, Gulak attacked Styles before the match had even started. He maintained his grip over the fight from after the opening bell.

After showing off some amazing moves, in an attempt to win the match, the 43-year-old wrestler went for his finishing move and tried to hit Gulak with a Styles Clash. However, the move did not land as planned and instead, Gulak hit Styles with a flipping pin and ended up scoring the biggest victory of his WWE career. Although well deserved, his victory took the fans by surprise. While the entire match was pretty entertaining and featured some killer moves, it was Gulak's pinfall move that caught people’s attention. Fans flooded Twitter to congratulate and praise him. “Look how he used his hands to push down on the arms, making the pin even more believable,” a fan said. “Gulak pinning AJ Styles clean to finally avenge all the times 205 got heckled by fans waiting for the AJ dark match,” another wrote. “Gulak always had the potential now WWE is using it... Great Win Drew!” another fan tweeted. “Gulak beat AJ, the number 1 contender, which means he should get in that IC title match right? It all adds up,” another fan asked. ALSO READ: WWE News: CM Punk takes a dig at AJ Styles for not voicing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement

