WWE News: Drew McIntyre revealed he was scheduled to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26: I wasn’t ready

During a recent interview, Drew McIntyre revealed that he was scheduled to lock horns with The Undertake at WrestleMania 26 during his first run with the company. However, the wrestler admitted that they did not go forward with the plan because back then, he was not ready to face Taker. The creators finally decided to send Shawn Michaels to fight with the wrestling star. The match is still considered to be one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE.

In an interview with WWE on BT Sport, Drew stated that Taker was appointed as his mentor by WWE CEO Vince McMahon. According to him, the goal was to train him then eventually pit him against the Deadman. “When I was 24 I was told by Vince McMahon, ‘you don’t listen to anybody but the Undertaker, he’s going to be your mentor and whenever you’ve got a question you go straight to him’. And the inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I,” he revealed.

He further stated that since he wasn’t ready for the big fight, the organisers went with Shawn. “Unfortunately I wasn’t ready at the time, things worked out the way they worked out, and I believe it led to, instead of myself and Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, the retirement match. It was obviously a phenomenal match and I could not have delivered on that level at the time,” Drew shared.

The match, titled Streak vs Career, pitted Taker against Shawn Michaels. The two treated the WWE fans to a power-packed match that they continue to cherish till date. The fight started with the wresters flaunting their high voltage moves. However, Taker eventually ended it by defeating HBK and extending his WrestleMania streak to 18-0.

