WWE News: Drew McIntyre runs down Seth Rollins ahead of their Money in the Bank match: You’re Full of S***

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre ran down Seth Rollins ahead of their WWE Championship match at the Money In The Bank event. Here’s what he had to say.

Last week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge for a WWE Championship match and the two will now lock horns at Money in the Bank event. During the show Drew announced that he is ready to put his title on the line and challenged Rollins to face him in the wrestling ring. The two again featured on this week’s RAW and signed the contract for their upcoming eagerly awaited match. Before signing the agreement, the two got into an argument.

Seth did not immediately sign the deal and told Drew that he does not want to beat him. He explained that although he does not want to hurt him, he is going this for the championship. “This isn’t about me. This isn’t about you. This is bigger than all of us,” Seth said. He further told Drew that he would become a great champion someday but right now Seth should carry the burden of the championship. “I suffered for that title, Drew, you don’t have to. I don’t want what happened to me to happen to you. That is my burden to carry, not yours.”

Reacting to Seth’s explanation, Drew rejected his idea of truce and said, “You’re completely full of s***. I will not let you win this championship under any circumstances,” he said. The event featuring a match between the two WWE superstars will take place on May 10, 2020. It is going to be an interesting match, considering earlier this month McIntyre defeated WWE superstar Brock Lesnar to make history and become the first-ever British wrestler to win the prestigious title.

