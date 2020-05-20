WWE News: Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley confirmed for WWE Backlash event

Drew McIntyre and have been officially roped in for the upcoming WWE Backlash event. The wrestling superstars are all set to face each other in the ring on June 14. During the latest edition Raw, Bobby announced that he is putting Drew "on notice” suggesting that the two would be feuding going forward. Following this, the WWE stars exchanged jabs on Twitter. Following their social media interaction, the WWE announced that they will be locking horn at the upcoming event.

“Oh YOU'RE putting ME on notice? Good. This is the [Bobby Lashley] EVERYONE has wanted to see for two years now. You're a dangerous man, but leave your marital issues at the door because if we're going to do this, I want the very best version of Lashley. I'll be waiting,” Drew tweeted reacting to Bobby’s comments at the show. “Did I stutter? Careful what you wish for Champ. You want 'this Lashley'...you got it. See you at #WWEBacklash,” Bobby replied.

Check out the WWE announcement here:

Drew ended up winning his first world championship at WrestleMania 36 after beating Brock Lesnar. And he has been in a winning streak ever since. Following his big win against Brock, Drew has defeated wrestlers like Andrade and Angel Garza. He has successfully retained his championship against Big Show and Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, WWE has also confirmed Edge vs Randy Orton match for the Backlash event. Last week, Randy issued a challenge to Edge to a wrestling match at Backlash. While Edge did not give the wrestler superstar an answer right away, he accepted the challenge during the latest edition of RAW. The Backlash pay-per-view event will take place in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

