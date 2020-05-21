WWE News: Dwayne Johnson mourns Shad Gaspard's death; Talks about how the former wrestler saved his son's life

WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard's was found dead on a beach on Wednesday. Dwayne Johnson has sent his condolences to Gaspard's family through an Instagram post.

Former pro wrestler Shad Gaspard is no more and this piece of news has shocked everyone. The WWE superstar had gone missing near the Venice Beach a few days back after being swept off by a strong current. Reports also state how the braveheart instructed the lifeguards to save his 10-year old son first during the tide. They were able to save Gaspard’s son but unfortunately could not save the former wrestler who had apparently drowned in the waters by then.

Gaspard’s lifeless body was finally found on Wednesday a small distance from where the incident occurred. Dwayne Johnson has now shared an emotional note by sending his condolences to Gaspard’s family members. Here’s what the retired wrestler writes, “This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”

Check out Dwayne Johnson’s post below:

As we can see, Johnson has also shared an old picture along with his post in which the two of them are seen posing together. Talking about Gaspard, the former WWE star had retired in 2010 post which he acted in multiple movies and television series including Brothers, My First Miracle, Birds of Prey, The Game, The Exes, The Haunted Hathaways and many others.

May his departed soul rest in peace.

